Missing woman's ute found in Waikato lake

The Police National Dive Squad has located a car they believe was driven by missing Arohena woman Kim Richmond during a search of Lake Arapuni, Waikato today.

Missing Waikato woman Kim Richmond

The dive squad located the 2014 silver Ford Ranger ute that Ms Richmond was thought to be driving prior to her disappearance on July 31 last year.

Specialist equipment will be brought in tomorrow to help salvage the vehicle from the lake.

Once the vehicle is recovered it will undergo a forensic examination.

Ms Richmond's family has been informed of today's developments and are being supported by Police.

Ms Richmond left her Arohena farm, west of Tokoroa, in her Ford Ranger ute on July 31, 2016, and has not been seen since.

The circumstances of her early morning departure were completely out of character, police and family said at the time.

Two bank cards and a farm card belonging to her were discovered near State Highway 46, south of Lake Taupo, several months after her disappearance.

