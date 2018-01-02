Missing woman found safe and well after spending night unprepared in Kaimai Ranges

Source:
A woman who was reported missing after failing to return home after a bush walk in the Bay of Plenty's Kaimai Ranges has been found.
Sheree Tuahuru failed to return after a walk in the Bay of Plenty yesterday.
Source: New Zealand Police
Sheree Tuahuru, 35, of Katikati was reported missing after not returning on a walk to Ananui Falls off Woodland Road at the north end of the Kaimais at 11am yesterday.
A Land Search and Rescue team located Ms Tuahuru near the Waitawheta Hut.
Sergeant Craig Madden of the Police SAR says the successful outcome of the search was because the missing woman had left her trip intentions with family.
