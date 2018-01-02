Missing woman found safe and well after spending night unprepared in Kaimai Ranges

A woman who was reported missing after failing to return home after a bush walk in the Bay of Plenty's Kaimai Ranges has been found.

Sheree Tuahuru failed to return after a walk in the Bay of Plenty yesterday. Source: New Zealand Police

Sheree Tuahuru, 35, of Katikati was reported missing after not returning on a walk to Ananui Falls off Woodland Road at the north end of the Kaimais at 11am yesterday.



A Land Search and Rescue team located Ms Tuahuru near the Waitawheta Hut.