 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Missing woman found safe and well after spending night unprepared in Kaimai Ranges

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A woman who was reported missing after failing to return home after a bush walk in the Bay of Plenty's Kaimai Ranges has been found.

Sheree Tuahuru failed to return after a walk in the Bay of Plenty yesterday.

Source: New Zealand Police

Sheree Tuahuru, 35, of Katikati was reported missing after not returning on a walk to Ananui Falls off Woodland Road at the north end of the Kaimais at 11am yesterday.

A Land Search and Rescue team located Ms Tuahuru near the Waitawheta Hut. 

Sergeant Craig Madden of the Police SAR says the successful outcome of the search was because the missing woman had left her trip intentions with family.

Related

Tauranga and Bay of Plenty

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:16
1
The woman was wearing glitter art on her chest during the New Year's Eve incident.

Rhythm & Vines reveller shocked by negative reaction to her bare chest body art as video shows man grabbing her

2
Matthew McRae.

Dangerous Wairarapa man wanted by police

3
Makayala Tritton, who died in a crash in Brisbane on Christmas Day.

Man accused of stealing phones from man's hospital bedside after Christmas Day crash that killed wife, daughter


4

Smokers have new reason to kick the habit as tobacco tax increase rings in today

5
Takapuna skyline, North Shore City, New Zealand

Popular Auckland beach closed after sewage spill

03:28
As the new year rolls around the new Government commits to increasing police numbers in an effort to combat aggravated robberies. But will it be enough?

Dairies, petrol stations and liquor stores were robbed hundreds of times last year – will 2018 be any better?

As the new year rolls around the Government is committing to increasing police numbers in an effort to combat aggravated robberies.

Wanaka.

Teens write essays in police station to avoid paying Wanaka New Year's Eve liquour ban fines

"We are not there to humiliate or judge them. We just want them to come away from New Year having done some thinking."

00:16
The woman was wearing glitter art on her chest during the New Year's Eve incident.

Rhythm & Vines reveller shocked by negative reaction to her bare chest body art as video shows man grabbing her

The visitor from the US was grabbed at the Gisborne event as she walked through the crowds - bare-chested - except for body glitter.

00:52
Two fatalities in Tasman and Whangarei last night brought the number of deaths for 2017 to 380.

Funding boost for road safety improvements on Government's agenda for 2018

The 380 deaths on the roads in 2017 is unacceptable, says Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter.

00:29
Hundreds of thousands of revellers cheered the annual drop of a crystal ball in Times Square.

Watch: New York welcomes 2018 in sub-zero conditions

Hundreds of thousands of revellers cheered the annual drop of a crystal ball.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 