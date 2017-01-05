 

Missing woman found safe and well

A 77-year-old woman who had been reported missing in Lower Hutt has been found.

Marilyn Gammie was last seen in the Waiwhetu area of Lower Hutt yesterday.

She was found about 1km from her home in Waiwhetu and is now back home with her family.

Police say they'd like to thank the person who found her, as well as other members of the public, LandSAR volunteers and Upper Hutt Community Rescue for their help in the search.


