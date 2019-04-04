TODAY |

Missing woman found dead in car that crashed down embankment in Northland

Source:  1 NEWS

A woman reported missing in the Far North this week has been found dead inside a crashed car.

Source: 1 NEWS

The woman, described by authorities as in her mid-60s, had been missing since Wednesday. 

Search and rescue staff found the crashed car down a bank on Kaitaia-Awaroa Road today while looking for her.

"Sadly a woman was located deceased inside the vehicle," a police spokesperson confirmed to 1 NEWS today.

The serious crash unit is investigating and delays are expected on the road, police say.

New Zealand
Northland
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:58
Chris Hipkins slams 20-minute bedroom 'encounter' between MIQ staffer and returnee as 'unacceptable behaviour'
2
Missing woman found dead in car that crashed down embankment in Northland
3
Full list: Baby names rejected by NZ officials in 2020
4
Autopsy will determine whether teen driving accused will face charges over unborn child's death
5
'You're the problem' — Government's 'scan, scan, scan' mantra comes under fire for blaming community
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Too expensive, too 'touristy': What puts domestic travellers off New Zealand
00:36

New Zealand refuses entry to cruise ship after only 29 of 90 crew granted visas
00:58

Chris Hipkins slams 20-minute bedroom 'encounter' between MIQ staffer and returnee as 'unacceptable behaviour'

Full video: Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi scolds cruise ship company after it sets sail for NZ before all crew had visas