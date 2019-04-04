Missing woman found dead in car that crashed down embankment in Northland

A woman reported missing in the Far North this week has been found dead inside a crashed car.
The woman, described by authorities as in her mid-60s, had been missing since Wednesday.
Search and rescue staff found the crashed car down a bank on Kaitaia-Awaroa Road today while looking for her.
"Sadly a woman was located deceased inside the vehicle," a police spokesperson confirmed to 1 NEWS today.
The serious crash unit is investigating and delays are expected on the road, police say.