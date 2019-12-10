TODAY |

Missing White Island tour guide Tipene Maangi's whānau 'want to fall apart'

Source:  1 NEWS

The whānau of a 23-year-old White Island tour guide who was working yesterday when it erupted are “scared” they’ve lost their family’s “entertainer”.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The aunties of Tipene Maangi say the 23-year-old was the family’s entertainer. Source: 1 NEWS

Tipene Maangi was not supposed to be working yesterday according to other family members but he was always happy to do extra shifts after starting the job with White Island Tours in September.

His family and friends gathered in Whakatāne today, waiting for any news on Mr Maangi, one of eight people missing on White Island.

His father cried as he stood by the police cordon and looked out to the island, RNZ reports.

Despite flights over the island not finding any signs of life, Mr Maangi’s family were not giving up hope.

“We love you Tip, we’re waiting for you to pop up behind one of those rocks,” his aunties, Ronnie and Jacqueline, told TVNZ1's Te Karere.

They said the family had no option but to stay strong.

“No doubt, we’re scared and we are emotional and some of us do want to fall apart. It’s not really an option. We’ve got to stay strong,” they said.

“He’s only 23, 24 in January, really mature for his age.

“He was the entertainer. He’s a very confident young man, very outspoken.”

New Zealand
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
Natural Disasters
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:46
LIVE: Twelve patients remain in critical condition after deadly White Island eruption
2
Finland's new young female prime minister takes record from Jacinda Ardern
3
'Strong' 5.3 magnitude earthquake centred near Gisborne felt widely across the North Island
4
Grim mood aboard ship as passengers process White Island tragedy
5
Aussie quick under fire for unsportsmanlike celebrations in domestic cricket
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:31

Grim mood aboard ship as passengers process White Island tragedy

'Worldwide issue' causing serious check in delays at Auckland Airport
04:37

Malaysian tourist among five people confirmed dead from White Island volcanic eruption

Auckland Mayor vows to cut emissions, extend living wage in Budget proposal