Missing Whangārei man, Brian Bench found dead

Police confirmed this afternoon that missing Whangārei man Brian Bench has been found dead.

Brian Bench. Source: NZ Police.

Bench, 72, went missing after going for a walk on Wednesday night.

Police said he was located in a bush area of Parahaki, Whangārei this afternoon.

"Despite efforts from emergency service staff, he sadly passed away at the scene," police said.

A massive search effort began following Bench's disappearance on Memorial Drive.

Locals joined in the police search on Thursday and by Friday, Skywork Helicopters had become involved, along with the Coastguard, Northland LandSAR (search and rescue), police SAR, police dogs and a large number of people from the local community.

Police today thanked the members of the public for their "overwhelming support, those who assisted with the search on Saturday and those who provided information to Police".

Bench was well-known in the Whangārei community, according to local man Mike Wooding.

"I’ve known him through sport - tennis and golf for 40 years," he said, adding the community are "very concerned" about his disappearance," Wooding told 1 NEWS on Friday.

Wooding said Bench was well-known in Whangārei from his car stereo business and sponsorship "back in the day".

"He ran the Kamo rugby and tennis club," Wooding said, adding adding the community were "very concerned" about his disappearance.