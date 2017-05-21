Missing Wellington man found dead

Search and Rescue teams looking for a missing man have found his body in Wellington this morning.

Shaun David Hart. Source: New Zealand Police

Shaun David Hart, 49, had not been seen since Friday morning and Police were earlier appealing to the public for information surrounding his disappearance.

He was reported missing by his family yesterday.

According to police, Mr Hart, was last seen at 11.30am on Friday and is known in the Johnsonville, Khandallah and Mt Kaukau areas.