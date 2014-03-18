 

Missing vessel near Fiji carrying nine people found washed ashore

The New Zealand Defence Force has been stood down in the search for a missing vessel near Fiji with nine people on board, after it was found washed ashore this morning. 

A search and rescue mission for the vessel began on Christmas Day after it failed to return from its return leg back to Tovu, Toyota Island.

A Royal New Zealand Air Force P-3K2 Orion aircraft took off from Auckland this morning to search for the missing vessel but was later stood down. 

A New Zealand Defence Force spokesperson told 1 NEWS the vessel had run out of fuel and washed ashore. 

The Kiwi plane joined a Fijian Navy Patrol Vessel to assist in the search.

Air Commodore Darryn Webb, the Air Component Commander said this morning: "We are pleased to be doing our bit to assist our neighbours in searching for their families, especially at this time of year.

"The P-3K2 is uniquely equipped for this type of search, and is the best means to locate missing boats in the South Pacific". 
 

