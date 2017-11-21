Missing trio from fishing vessel found near Invercargill

Three Vietnamese crewmen who fled from a fishing vessel at Bluff Harbour have been found.

Police car generic. Source: 1 NEWS

Police say the men were located at 5am on the southern outskirts of Invercargill and said to be in good health.

The South Korean fishing vessel was already under investigation after a Chinese crewman was injured and died before docking.

Police are investigating on behalf of the Coroner but say it isn't a criminal investigation.

It's not yet known how the man died but one other crewman was also left with injuries after an incident last Monday.