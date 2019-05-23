Missing tramper found uninjured and 'in good spirits' after being missing for three days

A tramper gone missing from a walking track in Ashburton Lakes has been found safe and well.

Timothy Clements, 36, of Rangiora began a walk on Te Aroha Track toward Lake Emily on Saturday. He was dropped off at the start of the track on Double Hill Run Road, but did not show up at his planned pick up spot at Lake Emily on Monday morning.

Police were notified that he was missing about 4.45pm that day.

However, today police said in a statement Mr Clements had been found uninjured and "in good spirits" shortly after 10.30am today.