TODAY |

Missing tramper found uninjured and 'in good spirits' after being missing for three days

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury

A tramper gone missing from a walking track in Ashburton Lakes has been found safe and well.

Timothy Clements, 36, of Rangiora began a walk on Te Aroha Track toward Lake Emily on Saturday. He was dropped off at the start of the track on Double Hill Run Road, but did not show up at his planned pick up spot at Lake Emily on Monday morning.

Police were notified that he was missing about 4.45pm that day. 

However, today police said in a statement Mr Clements had been found uninjured and "in good spirits" shortly after 10.30am today.

Police thanked members of the public who kept an eye out for him, as well as LandSAR volunteers who assisted in the search for him.

Timothy Clements.
Timothy Clements. Source: NZ Police.
More From
New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Brian Tamaki and wife Hannah launch Coalition New Zealand political party
2
Creswell NZ, owned by Nongfu, was granted consent in 2016 by the Bay of Plenty Regional Council to install a new bore for testing purposes at Otakiri Springs.
Local iwi concerned over 'irreversible harm' to Whakatane aquifer after Chinese water bottling plant granted consent
3
The image shows the pair dressed in blue at their London home, Clarence House.
Queensland man who claims he's the love child of Charles and Camilla loses employment battle
4
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks during a joint press conference at the Istana or presidential palace in Singapore, Friday, May 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Yong Teck Lim)
Just what does Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern do all day?
5
TVNZ political editor Jessica Mutch McKay says the Destiny Church leader could be a “political power”.
Jessica Mutch McKay: Man Up programme could be driver behind Brian Tamaki's new political party plans
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
05:45
Drug Detection Agency CEO Kirk Hardy discusses the Government’s plans for a public consultation on the issue.

Public know 'probably very little' about drug driver testing, expert says

Farmers retail staff wanting better pay conditions walk off the job in Auckland
02:16

'We share the same issues' - Area schools vote to join largest nationwide teachers' strike
03:02
The standing down comes after Speaker Trevor Mallard today claimed a rapist was still working in Parliament.

Parliament's power imbalances make it harder to report bullying - MP