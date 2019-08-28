Missing tramper found safe in Ruahine Forest Park

A tramper overdue in the Ruahine Forest Park after setting out on a solo day-tramp on Monday has been found safe and well today.

The woman in her forties had set off on Monday morning towards the Rangiwahia Hut, south of Taihape, but did not return when expected, police say.

Manawatu Search and Rescue teams searched the area on foot on Tuesday night and again this morning, supported by Search and Rescue volunteers from Taihape and Whanganui.

An aerial search was also undertaken by helicopters but was limited due to the low cloud.

The woman was found safe and well outside the current search area around middaytoday by the crew of an RNZAF helicopter as it was deploying search teams into the area.