TODAY |

Missing tramper found safe in Ruahine Forest Park

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Manawatu-Wanganui

A tramper overdue in the Ruahine Forest Park after setting out on a solo day-tramp on Monday has been found safe and well today.

The woman in her forties had set off on Monday morning towards the Rangiwahia Hut, south of Taihape, but did not return when expected, police say.

Manawatu Search and Rescue teams searched the area on foot on Tuesday night and again this morning, supported by Search and Rescue volunteers from Taihape and Whanganui.

An aerial search was also undertaken by helicopters but was limited due to the low cloud.

The woman was found safe and well outside the current search area around middaytoday by the crew of an RNZAF helicopter as it was deploying search teams into the area.

Police say the combined efforts of a number of teams including local Search and Rescue volunteers and members of the Defence Force helped locate the missing woman today.

Ruahine Forest Park Source: istock.com
More From
New Zealand
Manawatu-Wanganui
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
05:40
It was an emotional goodbye for the newsreader of three years as he is set to embark on his new role as 1 NEWS’ Europe correspondent.
Through tears, departing Breakfast host Daniel Faitaua says goodbye and pays tribute to his dying brother
2
Owen Franks omission described due to “big and mobile” props needed to suit the All Blacks World Cup plan.
Steve Hansen explains reason for Owen Franks' shock Rugby World Cup omission
3
Despite his RWC omission Read says Owen Franks will support the team in whatever way he can.
'I'm really feeling for Owen' - Kieran Read gutted for axed 'great of the game'
4
Sir Graham said as the coach you get close to players, making the news all the more heartbreaking to tell.
Calling All Blacks who don’t make RWC squad most 'difficult' part of the job, Sir Graham Henry says
5
Nepo Laulala and his wife in tears after prop's inclusion in All Blacks' World Cup squad
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:21
The vacant house caught fire on August 27 about two weeks after a woman, 22, was attacked and died.

Hastings house gutted by suspicious fire after fatal attack on woman
01:49
The PM also said negotiations are taking place between mana whenua and Kiingitanga with no Government input.

Ardern says Government 'mindful of obligations' as Bridges asks if public money will be used to buy Ihumātao land
The iwi will work with the Government agency to find homes for at-risk children.

Oranga Tamariki baby uplifts 'racialised, regionalised', Otago academic says
00:21
Six people have been charged after the Auckland sting.

Six people charged, $9 million in assets seized in 'significant' Auckland money laundering sting