Missing teen kayaker rescued after spending night tied to tree on riverbank

A a teenage kayaker who was reported missing on the Kaituna River near Rotorua yesterday evening has been found safe and well after spending a night in the elements.

A section of the Kaituna River, North Island (file picture).

Source: Wikimedia Commons.

Police say the young man was found by a search team at 6.30am today after being reported missing at around 6.40pm yesterday.

"The kayaker exited the river yesterday after realising he wouldn't be able to make his way out of Gnarly Gorge in the water," police say in a statement.

"He climbed up the bank, and tied himself to a tree to await rescue."

Police have praised the man's actions saying he "did all the right things".

