Missing Tasman trampers had planned to walk trail for six days, or until running out of food

A search is continuing this morning for two trampers who have been missing in the Tasman region for over a week.

Jessica O'Connor and Dion Reynolds, both 23, left for the Kahurangi National Park on May 9 but haven't returned.

Police say it's understood the pair entered by way of the Anatori River car park, which is where they planned to return to after their tramp.

Jessica and Dion had planned to go tramping for around six days or until their food ran out.

Police say they had big packs and the car, left at the Anatori carpark, also had food in it. The pair were also prepared and police believe they had good outdoor equipment.

Family and friends alerted police that they were overdue.

Five teams made up of Golden Bay, Motueka and Nelson LandSAR volunteers, as well as police staff, will be searching the Anatori River area today.

A specialist search dog from Blenheim is also helping teams with the search and it is a land search only at this stage.

Police are asking for anyone who has been around the Anatori, Webb, Kokopu, Independent and Fraser rivers since May 8 and who may have seen the pair to get in touch.

Ms O'Connor's father, Mark O'Connor, told 1 NEWS they are hopeful for the pair's safe return.