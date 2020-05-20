TODAY |

Missing Tasman trampers had planned to walk trail for six days, or until running out of food

Source:  1 NEWS

A search is continuing this morning for two trampers who have been missing in the Tasman region for over a week.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Jess O’Connor and Dion Reynolds have not been seen for a week and a half. Source: 1 NEWS

Jessica O'Connor and Dion Reynolds, both 23, left for the Kahurangi National Park on May 9 but haven't returned. 

Police say it's understood the pair entered by way of the Anatori River car park, which is where they planned to return to after their tramp. 

Jessica and Dion had planned to go tramping for around six days or until their food ran out. 

Police say they had big packs and the car, left at the Anatori carpark, also had food in it. The pair were also prepared and police believe they had good outdoor equipment.

Family and friends alerted police that they were overdue.

Five teams made up of Golden Bay, Motueka and Nelson LandSAR volunteers, as well as police staff, will be searching the Anatori River area today.

A specialist search dog from Blenheim is also helping teams with the search and it is a land search only at this stage.

Police are asking for anyone who has been around the Anatori, Webb, Kokopu, Independent and Fraser rivers since May 8 and who may have seen the pair to get in touch.

Ms O'Connor's father, Mark O'Connor, told 1 NEWS they are hopeful for the pair's safe return.

Police searched the area yesterday but had no luck. 

New Zealand
Tasman
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'I feel lost without them' - Tributes flow for young Hawke's Bay couple killed in crash
2
Grant Robertson takes cheeky jab at Wallabies while talking trans-Tasman bubble
3
Dr Bloomfield asked to describe Jacinda Ardern in one word - 'Can I have two?'
4
Could a free-money-for-all scheme catch on in New Zealand?
5
About 1000 NZ jobs to vanish as Fletcher Building announces massive redundancy plan
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Jessica Mutch McKay: Simon Bridges challenges leadership rivals to 'put up or shut up'

Fletcher Building to lay off 10% of workforce, about 1000 jobs in NZ
07:39

Dr Bloomfield reassures Kiwis privacy is priority in new Covid-19 contact tracing app
05:53

Simon Bridges acknowledges coup attempt within his own party after disastrous poll