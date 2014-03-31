 

Missing Southland hunter found safe

A hunter missing in Southland over the past 24 hours has been located safe and well around 9pm tonight.

The hunter is said to be cold and hungry but otherwise fine according to police.

Southern Lakes Helicopters spotted the man a short distance off the Dunsdale Stream and he was winched out after becoming lost in bush.

30 people were involved in the search.

Police urge people to be suitably equipped when spending time in the outdoors and to carry sufficient navigation and emergency gear.

