A six-year-old boy has been found after he went missing around 4pm this afternoon in West Auckland.

Kobi Holloway. Source: New Zealand Police

Kobi Holloway was least seen at an address on Seymour Road in Sunnyvale wearing Khaki shorts, no shoes and a white t-shirt.

A police spokesperson said Kobi was located by a family member around 7.30pm.

Police, family and locals were involved in search efforts along with an Eagle helicopter.