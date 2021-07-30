TODAY |

Missing Otago teen Caitlin Blanch found safe and well

An Otago teenager missing since Tuesday has been found this afternoon.

Before being found today, Caitlin Blanch was last seen hopping off a school bus in Alexandra from her home in Clyde at about 8am on Tuesday.

A police spokesperson today told the Herald that the search had recommenced after "based on further information gathered" relating to "further analysis of electronic data".

Police then announced the 17-year-old was found in the Alexandra area. 

"Police would like to thank the LandSAR searchers who located her after the physical search recommenced today," police said.

"She will be medically assessed as a precaution.

"Police, on behalf of her family, would like to request privacy at this time."

