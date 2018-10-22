 

Missing nine-year-old Wellington boy found in the bush

Wellington Police have found a nine-year-old boy after he went missing from a Wellington suburb last night.

Xion Flaws was found by a member of the public in the bush near Chastudon Place, in Tawa.

He had last been seen on Greer Crescent at around 8pm yesterday.

Xion will be checked over by medical staff before being reunited with his family, police said in a statement. 

Police had earlier this morning set up a search centre at Hampton Hill School in Tawa, where members of the public and teachers helped with the search.

Xion Flaws was last seen on Greer Crescent, in Tawa, at around 8pm last night. Source: New Zealand Police
