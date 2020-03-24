Missing man found dead in crashed vehicle in Hawke's Bay

A man who's been missing for more than a week in Hawke's Bay has been found dead.

Hawke's Bay police are appealing to the public for any sightings of missing Napier local, Wayne McGillen. Source: 1 NEWS

Wayne McGillen, 53, was seen at Allied Fuel in Napier about 10.15am on March 19.

He was last seen driving past Kotemaori toward Wairoa about 11.30am and was expected to return home on Saturday March 21.

In a statement today police say they found a man dead in a crashed vehicle on Lake Road, Tuai at 3.40pm yesterday.

"While formal identification is yet to take place, Police believe the deceased to be Wayne McGillen," police say.