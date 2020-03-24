TODAY |

Missing man found dead in crashed vehicle in Hawke's Bay

Source:  1 NEWS

A man who's been missing for more than a week in Hawke's Bay has been found dead.

Hawke's Bay police are appealing to the public for any sightings of missing Napier local, Wayne McGillen. Source: 1 NEWS

Wayne McGillen, 53, was seen at Allied Fuel in Napier about 10.15am on March 19.

He was last seen driving past Kotemaori toward Wairoa about 11.30am and was expected to return home on Saturday March 21.

In a statement today police say they found a man dead in a crashed vehicle on Lake Road, Tuai at 3.40pm yesterday. 

"While formal identification is yet to take place, Police believe the deceased to be Wayne McGillen," police say.

The matter will be referred to the Coroner.

New Zealand
Hawke's Bay
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:09
Air New Zealand staff test positive for coronavirus
2
Missing man found dead in crashed vehicle in Hawke's Bay
3
Well-intentioned neighbours risk spreading coronavirus, Neighbourhood Support says
4
What it means to break coronavirus lockdown rules
5
Volunteer fire crew frustrated after rubbish fire prompts 'unnecessary' callout amid lockdown
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
04:20

Independent grocers 'served a raw deal', as supermarket sales triple

Operating on patients with coronavirus another curveball - anaesthetist

03:04

Positives emerge from a week of uncertainty as coronavirus lockdown kicked in
01:20

Kiwi celebrities urge people to stay in their bubble during nationwide lockdown