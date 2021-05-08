Missing Lower Hutt man found safe

A man from Lower Hutt who was reported missing earlier today has been found 'safe', police have confirmed.
Michael Drabble. Source: New Zealand Police
Wellington District Police had "serious concerns" for 35-year-old Michael Drabble after he had left a Naenae address on Saturday morning.
This afternoon police revealed he had since been found 'safe', in a post shared to the Wellington District Police Facebook page.
Police thanked the public for their assistance and concern after confirming Drabble had been located.