Missing Lake Wakatipu skydiver a US citizen, say police, as search enters third day

A man who plunged into Lake Wakatipu with his tandem skydiving instructor and has not been found since is a United States citizen, police say.

Inspector Olaf Jensen said police are scoping the viability of sonar devices to recover a skydiver who plunged into Lake Wakatipu at high speed.
Source: 1 NEWS

The missing man, in his 20s, is presumed drowned after the pair crashed into a 250-metre deep section of the lake near Jack's Point on Wednesday afternoon.

Inspector Olaf Jensen on Friday confirmed the man was from the US.

A search for his body has entered its third day with police divers set to arrive in nearby Queenstown this weekend while still considering whether sonar equipment can assist the recovery.

Police say the operation is very complex, given the depth of the lake.

A search on the surface was suspended after an extensive aerial operation failed to find the man.

The company concerned, Queenstown-based NZONE Skydive, has expressed its sympathies and condolences to the missing man's family and friends.

It has suspended skydiving operations at the site and launched an internal review to assess its protocols, but said it hadn't had a similar incident in 25 years of business.

The instructor was plucked from the icy lake after about 20 minutes in the water and was released from hospital on Wednesday night.

The instructor who survived the January 10 incident has been released from hospital.
Source: 1 NEWS

According to NZONE, he had completed more than 3000 jumps.

Police say members of the public witnessed the pair's fall and rushed to help.

"The self-tasking of those people contributed to the survival of the jumpmaster," Inspector Olaf Jensen said.

"He was very lucky to be found."

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission has also begun a probe into the incident.

It earlier said the circumstances, as reported, indicated a possible parachute malfunction.

