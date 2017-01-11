Missing Kiwi sailor and young daughter found 'safe and well' in Australia

Missing yachtie Alan Langdon and his six-year-old daughter Que have been found in Australia, NZ Police have confirmed.

A child recovery expert, Col Chapman, earlier said the pair were spotted by a member of the public in Ulladulla, a coastal town in NSW, two days ago.

The member of the public then alerted authorities.

The pair left Kawhia on the North Island's west coast on December 17 in their six-metre catamaran, but have had no contact with their family since.

It later emerged Que's parents have been in a custody battle and this is not the first time the pair have gone missing.

Mr Chapman, hired by Que's mother Ariane Wyler, says Alan Langdon is still with Australian police and Que is "safe and well".

Although Australian authorities are yet to officially confirm their identities, they believe this is Mr Langdon and his daughter, NZ Police said.