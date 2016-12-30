Missing Kiwi sailor and daughter may have headed overseas - investigator

An Australian investigator has told 1 NEWS that he suspects missing sailor Alan Langdon may have left the country with his daughter Que in tow when he set sail from Kawhia Harbour two weeks ago.

"Based on my knowledge and experience with Alan, this may not be a search and rescue situation," says Child Recovery Australia investigator Col Chapman.

"It may be the case that Alan has left New Zealand with the intention of departing to Australia or another country."

Mr Chapman was hired by six-year-old Que's mother, Ariana Wyler, to locate the pair.

She has been fighting a legal battle to see her daughter since her marriage ended two years ago.

Mr Langdon told friends and family they were headed to the Bay of Islands when they left, setting off in a 21-foot catamaran.

Mr Chapman said he wouldn't be surprised if the boat turned up empty.

"He may have hitched a ride, he may have hooked up with another boat. Very, very easy to do."