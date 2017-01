The body of a kayaker missing since yesterday has been found in Lake Rotorua by a member of the public.

Police confirmed the body was spotted at 4pm today in the lake near Hamurana.

The kayaker was reported missing around 5pm yesterday, with a search involving Coastguard, the harbour master and search and rescue launched last night.

The matter has been referred to the coroner as police notify the man's next of kin.