Missing hunter found alive at Stewart Island after several days

A hunter who was reported missing on Monday afternoon has been found safe and well after foraging for survival.

The 39-year-old didn't return to his hunting group on Monday afternoon.

Today police confirmed he'd been found after an extensive search on the shoreline of Chew Tobacco Bay.

The man had fallen and hit his head, becoming disorientated.

When he tried to use his compass, it gave incorrect readings due to a knife being nearby, police say.

He managed to sustain himself by foraging and eating the deer he had shot on his first night.

It's an important reminder about making sure you're properly prepared for the bush, Detective Alun Griffiths says.

"This serves as a reminder to anyone entering the bush, even for a short time, to take a Personal Locator Beacon and a backup form of navigation."