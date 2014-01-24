TODAY |

Missing hunter found alive at Stewart Island after several days

Source:  1 NEWS

A hunter who was reported missing on Monday afternoon has been found safe and well after foraging for survival.

A file image of a hunter taking aim. Source: 1 NEWS

The 39-year-old didn't return to his hunting group on Monday afternoon.

Today police confirmed he'd been found after an extensive search on the shoreline of Chew Tobacco Bay.

The man had fallen and hit his head, becoming disorientated.

When he tried to use his compass, it gave incorrect readings due to a knife being nearby, police say.

He managed to sustain himself by foraging and eating the deer he had shot on his first night.

It's an important reminder about making sure you're properly prepared for the bush, Detective Alun Griffiths says.

"This serves as a reminder to anyone entering the bush, even for a short time, to take a Personal Locator Beacon and a backup form of navigation."

The man was found at around 11.05am today.

New Zealand
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:48
Govt follows up on reports of price gouging at supermarkets
2
Jacinda Ardern praised after impromptu Facebook Live session about coronavirus, lockdown
3
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm and Seven Sharp
4
Coronavirus clusters: Where the linked Covid-19 cases are coming from
5
Coronavirus cases in New Zealand rise by 78 on first day of nationwide lockdown
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Hundreds of masks to be released to district health boards
01:08

Ardern thanks supermarket, bank workers and cleaners 'on behalf of all NZ'
01:31

Jacinda Ardern 'let out massive sigh of relief' at Christchurch mosque gunman's guilty plea

Coronavirus clusters: Where the linked Covid-19 cases are coming from