Missing Hamilton girl Gloria found 'shivering and cold' in car yard

Sources:| NZN
The five-year-old girl who went missing in Hamilton overnight has been found safe and well.
Missing Hamilton girl Gloria.
Source: NZ Police
Police say she has now been reunited with her family.
The girl, named Gloria, is believed to have walked off from a house in Ross Crescent, Fairfield, last night.
NZME is reporting Gloria was found 'shivering and cold' in a locked car yard this morning.
She reportedly walked five kilometres from her home, crossing over the Waikato River.
"She was discovered outside by a member of the public who was not looking for her, but who stopped to help her anyway. Champion," Waikato police wrote on their Facebook page.
Police conducted a search for Gloria including going door-to-door yesterday.
