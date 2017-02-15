Missing Hamilton girl Gloria found 'shivering and cold' in car yard

The five-year-old girl who went missing in Hamilton overnight has been found safe and well.

Missing Hamilton girl Gloria. Source: NZ Police

Police say she has now been reunited with her family.

The girl, named Gloria, is believed to have walked off from a house in Ross Crescent, Fairfield, last night.

NZME is reporting Gloria was found 'shivering and cold' in a locked car yard this morning.

She reportedly walked five kilometres from her home, crossing over the Waikato River.

"She was discovered outside by a member of the public who was not looking for her, but who stopped to help her anyway. Champion," Waikato police wrote on their Facebook page.