Missing German tramper survives on a packet of skittles and a bottle of water

A bottle of water and a packet of skittles kept a German tramper alive after she went missing on Mt Taranaki for two days.

Mt Taranaki Source: 1 NEWS

The 19-year-old was last seen near North Egmont Visitors Centre, with a search carried out over the past few days for her.

Area Commander Inspector Keith Borrell said the lost hiker had prepared herself for a two to three hour walk but she walked off the track and became disorientated.

"The longer the search went on, the more concerned we were getting," said Mr Borrell.

The tramper was found this morning by a Department of Conservation worker who was counting blue duck traps.

The women believed she was following the Ngatoro track which goes down to a car park further down the mountain.

"There are some of the DOC tracks that run off that that's she's somehow ended up following one of those and that's how she's become lost," Mr Borrell said.