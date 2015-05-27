Missing German tramper found safe and well

The German tramper who was last seen on Monday morning near Mt Taranaki has been found safe and well, police confirmed.

The 19-year-old was last seen near North Egmont Visitors Centre, with a search carried out over the past few days for her.

She is currently being assessed by ambulance staff.

Around 20 police staff were searching today, along with the Air Force, DOC and Land SAR members.

Police have thanked everyone involved in the search.