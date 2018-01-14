Missing french tourist last seen on Friday in Hawke's Bay

Source:
Hawke's Bay police are searching for a French tourist who was last seen at his car on Friday morning.
Pierre Paludet.
Source: New Zealand Police.
Pierre Paludet's car that he has been seen travelling in was found at a beach car park in Haumoana on Friday.
A police spokesperson said local residents contacted police about the car which has been parked in the car park for a number of days.
Police are urging anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact Hastings Police on (06) 831 0700.
