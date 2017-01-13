Missing French tourist last seen at Abel Tasman National Park, police appeal for sightings

Police have found no sign of a missing French tourist whose last known location was the Abel Tasman National Park at the top of the South Island.

Police are appealing for sightings of Eddy Paluch, 32, who arrived in New Zealand on December 28 and was expected back at work in France yesterday, January 12.

He has been reported missing by his family in France.

Missing French tourist Eddy Paluch. Source: Supplied

Police say in his most recent communication with his family on January 6, Mr Paluch said he had an ankle injury but wanted to continue his journey, and was on his way to the coast to see the dolphins and maybe do another trek.

Search and Rescue have checked huts on the Abel Tasman National Park, his last known location, and found no sign of him.

Police say Mr Paluch is reported to be very fit, is experienced in tramping in difficult conditions and usually travels alone.

Mr Paluch is believed to have rented a car while in New Zealand, and police say they are currently contacting rental car companies to make enquiries.

Police are also talking to water taxi operators in the area of the Abel Tasman National Park.