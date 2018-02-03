Missing father, daughter last seen in Waikato found safe and well

Waikato police have confirmed they have found a father and his daughter who were last seen on Thursday.

Blair McClunie and his daughter is Nikki McClunie. Source: Waikato Police Facebook Page.

Police took to their Facebook page this morning appealing to the public for information.

Blair McClunie and his daughter Nikki McClunie were last seen in Te Awamutu in a Maroon Toyota Camry with the registration number TH1135.