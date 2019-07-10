Missing father and daughters found after hiking at Wellington's Days Bay

The family of three who went missing after heading out on a hike at Wellington's Days Bay yesterday have been found.

Police told 1 NEWS the trio were found uninjured about 10.25am at the southern end of Eastbourne, on the Kowhai track. They are out of the bush now.

Police earlier said they've had eight teams of three out searching for a father, 50, and two girls, aged 11 and 14, overnight at East Harbour Regional Park.

Wellington's Days Bay walking track. Source: 1 NEWS

The teams headed back out after a debrief this morning.

Lower Hutt Police constable Dave Nichol yesterday said the trio left Lees Grove in Wainuiomata about midday with the intention of hiking in Days Bay.

They were due to return home at 3.30pm, and at 6pm yesterday police were contacted by a concerned family member.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Police are asked the public to stay away from the East Harbour Regional Park while police dogs tracked the group.

Anyone who has information or knows their whereabouts is asked to contact police on 04 381 2000 or 105.