Missing elderly Christchurch woman found safe and well

An 86-year-old woman with dementia who went missing in Christchurch this morning has been found safe and well.

Bernice Allen has been missing in Christchurch since this morning. Source: New Zealand Police

Bernice Allen was found by a member of the public in Halswell a short time ago and has been returned home to her family, police say.

She had been last seen at South City Shopping Centre in central Christchurch at around 10.30am.