Missing elderly Christchurch woman found safe and well

An 86-year-old woman with dementia who went missing in Christchurch this morning has been found safe and well.
Bernice Allen has been missing in Christchurch since this morning.
Source: New Zealand Police
Bernice Allen was found by a member of the public in Halswell a short time ago and has been returned home to her family, police say.
She had been last seen at South City Shopping Centre in central Christchurch at around 10.30am.
Police appealed for sightings of Ms Allen, saying she has dementia and they and her family had significant concerns for her welfare.
