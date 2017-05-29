 

'Missing DNA' may hold key to preventing breast cancer

Otago University scientists in Christchurch might be a step closer to figuring out a way of preventing breast cancer in young women.

The DNA of young women who have the disease could hold vital clues in unlocking the best preventions.
The research, in conjunction with the University of Melbourne, studied hundreds of Australian women under 40 who had breast cancer, and found they were missing certain bits of their DNA. 

The 'missing DNA' is connected to certain genes which might help doctors isolate which genetic material causes the disease.

"If we can identify the changes before these women identify breast cancer then we can potentially prevent the disease. And it's important as prevention is the start of curing cancer," said Dr Logan Walker, the study leader.

In New Zealand around 170 women under the age of 40 develop breast cancer each year.

The study findings are being welcomed by the Cancer Society.

"One in three people have a family history with cancer, and yet the genes that we know only account for a small amount of that risk. So this new study is helping us understand who might be at risk of getting cancer and passing this on," said Dr Chris Jackson, Cancer Society Medical Director.

The next step in the process is to confirm the findings by testing the genetic profiles of tens of thousands of women worldwide. 

Dr Walker says that confirmation study is underway, and is hopeful further findings will be known within the next one to two years.

Health

