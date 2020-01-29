TODAY |

Missing deaf woman, who Auckland police had serious concerns for, found safe and well

A deaf Auckland woman who sparked concerns from police and her family after she went missing earlier this week has been found safe and well.

Wendy Sedon, 60, was reported missing after she failed to return to her Onehunga home on Monday evening. 

“Police have made a number of extensive inquiries and searched the area to try to locate her,” a police spokesperson said in a statement earlier today.

“Police and her family hold serious concerns for her safety and wellbeing.”

In a subsequent media statement today, police thanked members of the public who came forward with information. 

Police previously said Ms Sedon, who communicates by writing on pieces of paper, may have been pushing a pram full of clothing, with a colourful striped covering.

