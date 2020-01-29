Missing deaf woman, who Auckland police had serious concerns for, found safe and well

A deaf Auckland woman who sparked concerns from police and her family after she went missing earlier this week has been found safe and well.

Missing woman Wendy Sedon. Source: NZ Police

Wendy Sedon, 60, was reported missing after she failed to return to her Onehunga home on Monday evening.

“Police have made a number of extensive inquiries and searched the area to try to locate her,” a police spokesperson said in a statement earlier today.

“Police and her family hold serious concerns for her safety and wellbeing.”

In a subsequent media statement today, police thanked members of the public who came forward with information.