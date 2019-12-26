Missing climbers' bodies recovered from Fiordland National Park

The bodies of two men have been recovered from Fiordland National Park after going missing during a climb earlier this week.

Formerly known as Dusky Sound, the South Island location now has a dual name incorporating its Māori heritage: Tamatea / Dusky Sound. Source: Getty

Police were notified about the missing climbers on Thursday but weren't able to fly into the area because of bad weather conditions, Detective Sergeant Dave Kennelly said in a statement today.

The climbers were found at around 8am yesterday and have been retriueved from the Mt Sabre area, in the Darran Mountains.

The two men have yet to be named.