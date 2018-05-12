Missing Christchurch man found safe and well

Source:
Missing 70-year-old Christchurch man Malcolm Charles Davies has been found by police safe and well after being reported missing yesterday.
Police appeal for public's help to find missing Malcolm Charles Davies.
Source: New Zealand Police
Mr Davies has short term memory loss and was reported missing from the Burwood area last night.
Malcolm Charles Davies was last seen wearing a black beanie, a black jacket and black pants.
Source: New Zealand Police.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news