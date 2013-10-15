 

Missing child safe after south Auckland sleepout went up in flames

Breaking
A 10-year-old who was missing from a south Auckland house where a sleepout went up in flames this afternoon has been found. 

Everyone at the Papatoetoe property have now been accounted for, including the child, a fire spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

The fire is now out at the property said the fire spokesperson.

The child was luckily not in the building and emergency crews are at the scene.

