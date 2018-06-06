Missing Blenheim schoolgirl found safe and well at friend's house

A Blenheim schoolgirl who went missing yesterday has been found safe and well at a friend's house this afternoon.

Missing Blenheim schoolgirl Faith Vincent, 13. Source: Facebook

Thirteen-year-old Faith Vincent ran away from Marlborough Girls' College yesterday morning.

Police have confirmed she has now been found safe and well at a friend's house.

Last night, her mother had posted a desperate plea on Facebook to try and locate her daughter.

"Hey people, if you have seen my daughter Faith Vincent at any stage today can you please get in touch with me, we are very worried. Last seen on Maxwell Rd around 3.20pm but might be anywhere," her post read.