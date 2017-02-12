 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Missing autistic teen found safe and well in Auckland

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The missing 15-year-old with autism has been found safe and well by a member of the public in Epsom. 

 

Missing Auckland teen Benjamin O'Connor.

Missing Auckland teen Benjamin O'Connor.

Source: Supplied

Benjamin O'Connor was reported missing earlier, last seen near the Pt Chevalier McDonald's about 2am today. 

He was not believed to have any money with him and is described as being 180cm tall with a slim build and short brown hair. 

He was wearing a grey Spongebob t-shirt, black shorts and black shoes.

Police would like to thank the public for their assistance.

Related

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Sione Lauaki.

NZ rugby greats heartbroken over death of former All Black flanker Sione Lauaki


2
Epicentre of the 5.2 earthquake, 15km north-west of Culverden.

'Severe' 5.2 earthquake rocks north Canterbury, near Culverden

00:29
3
The NZ slugger hit a massive home run to guide his team to a 8-6 win over Argentina.

Watch: Black Sox hero Isaac Fletcher smashes huge homerun to cement NZ's final spot

00:43
4
Seventeen whales stranded at Golden Bay overnight and these selfless helpers are doing what they can to save them, but they need help.

LIVE: Hundreds form human chain to stop pod coming in to Golden Bay beach, stranded whales refloated

00:27
5
Mehpara Khan and her two friends went to use public toilets in Huntly, when a woman started abusing them.

Watch: 'You don't have the right to be here, you Muslim' - woman's disgusting racist attack on women wearing hijabs in Huntly

00:27
Mehpara Khan and her two friends went to use public toilets in Huntly, when a woman started abusing them.

Watch: 'You don't have the right to be here, you Muslim' - woman's disgusting racist attack on women wearing hijabs in Huntly

Mehpara Khan and her two friends were in Huntly yesterday when a woman started hurling abuse at them.

00:43
Seventeen whales stranded at Golden Bay overnight and these selfless helpers are doing what they can to save them, but they need help.

LIVE: Hundreds form human chain to stop pod coming in to Golden Bay beach, stranded whales refloated

All 17 of the stranded whales near Farewell Spit have been refloated as the tide flowed in.

01:09
The Farewell Spit rescue efforts wrap up tonight as it's too dangerous for volunteers as the tide rises rapidly.

'You played a part in history' - volunteers at Farewell Spit thanked for role in saving whales

Hundreds of volunteers stood in neck-deep water, forming a human chain this morning to stop whales getting too close to shore.


02:28
Hundreds of volunteers and DOC staff helped with the rescue effort today.

Fight continues to save dozens of whales still alive after mass Farewell Spit stranding

Hundreds of volunteers and DOC staff helped with the rescue effort.

00:47
Aerial footage shows hundreds of volunteers working against the clock to rescue stranded whales.

Watch: Heartbreaking drone footage shows hundreds of stranded whales at Farewell Spit

Aerial footage shows hundreds of volunteers working against the clock to rescue stranded whales.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ