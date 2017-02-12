Missing autistic teen found safe and well in Auckland

The missing 15-year-old with autism has been found safe and well by a member of the public in Epsom.

Missing Auckland teen Benjamin O'Connor. Source: Supplied

Benjamin O'Connor was reported missing earlier, last seen near the Pt Chevalier McDonald's about 2am today.

He was not believed to have any money with him and is described as being 180cm tall with a slim build and short brown hair.

He was wearing a grey Spongebob t-shirt, black shorts and black shoes.