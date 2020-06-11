Missing Auckland woman found safe and well

An Auckland woman has been found safe and well after going missing yesterday afternoon.
Samara Jade Carr. Source: Supplied
Police said Samara Jade Carr was last seen leaving her Bucklands Beach home at around 4.30pm yesterday.
Police and her family were concerned for her safety and the Police Eagle helicopter conducted a search for her.
Ms Carr has since been found safe and well, police confirmed today.
"Police would like to thank members of the community for their assistance and concern in this matter," a spokesperson says.