TODAY |

Missing Auckland man Denver Chance's car last seen in Waihi, police reveal

Breaking
1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Auckland

Police investigating the disappearance of Auckland man Denver Chance say his car was seen in Waihi on the Coromandel Peninsula on the night he disappeared.

The 43-year-old was last seen ten days ago.

Police say Mr Chance left his home in Mairangi Bay on the afternoon of Sunday February 24 in his red Nissan Skyline, and was reported missing three days later.

CCTV footage earlier captured his car, with the registration LGH476, travelling on the Southern Motorway near Drury at 4.17pm.

Detective Senior Sergeant Megan Goldie says further inquiries and examination of CCTV footage have established the last known sighting of his car was in Waihi at 5.30pm, heading south.

Paula McGregor waits days after Denver Chance disappeared, his sister Ginny O'Sullivan appeals to the public. Source: 1 NEWS

"We believe the car may have been heading south towards Tauranga, so anyone in the Tauranga and Waihi areas, who may have seen a car that matches this description on the evening of February 24th, please contact us immediately. We still believe finding his car will be key to finding Denver," she says.

"There may also be people who were travelling in those areas who have dash cam footage which shows the missing Nissan Skyline."

Police say they are also continuing to examine CCTV footage, and are reviewing dash camera footage provided by some motorists who were travelling on the Southern Motorway on the day Mr Chance went missing.

Detective Senior Sergeant Megan Goldie says Police are also continuing to focus on the Karaka area, where Mr Chance's cell phone data indicates his phone may have been at around 11pm-12am on Sunday the 24th February.

Anyone with information is urged to contact 0800 FIND DC or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.



Mr Chance, 43, has not been seen for more than a week.
Source: Breakfast
Topics
New Zealand
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:32
The National Party leader repeatedly asked the PM about the Tax Working Group’s report.
Watch: Ardern accuses Bridges of 'scaremongering and inaccuracy' as they spar over tax recommendations
2
Hunter MacDonald, in an interview filmed by a PR person, says he climbed the Len Lye sculpture because he was "bored".
Man fined $1000 for breaking $300,000 Wellington waterfront sculpture - 'A moment of stupidity'
3
They think someone in the community know what happened.
Family of baby killed in Kaitaia issue plea to public - 'We want to know what happened to our mokopuna'
4
Michael Jackson songs dropped from New Zealand radio stations
5
Auckland cop to blame for pregnant driver's injury after deploying road spikes - watchdog
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
New Zealand Post (file picture).

NZ Post puts up price of sending a letter
Rahul-Nathu Dahya.

Fears for man, 22, not seen since Monday morning near Otaki

Vandalism 'made in the name' of Wellington College blamed on McEvedy Shield rivalry
01:18
They think someone in the community know what happened.

Family of baby killed in Kaitaia issue plea to public - 'We want to know what happened to our mokopuna'