Missing Auckland man Denver Chance's car last seen in Waihi, police reveal

Police investigating the disappearance of Auckland man Denver Chance say his car was seen in Waihi on the Coromandel Peninsula on the night he disappeared.

The 43-year-old was last seen ten days ago.

Police say Mr Chance left his home in Mairangi Bay on the afternoon of Sunday February 24 in his red Nissan Skyline, and was reported missing three days later.

CCTV footage earlier captured his car, with the registration LGH476, travelling on the Southern Motorway near Drury at 4.17pm.

Detective Senior Sergeant Megan Goldie says further inquiries and examination of CCTV footage have established the last known sighting of his car was in Waihi at 5.30pm, heading south.

"We believe the car may have been heading south towards Tauranga, so anyone in the Tauranga and Waihi areas, who may have seen a car that matches this description on the evening of February 24th, please contact us immediately. We still believe finding his car will be key to finding Denver," she says.

"There may also be people who were travelling in those areas who have dash cam footage which shows the missing Nissan Skyline."

Police say they are also continuing to examine CCTV footage, and are reviewing dash camera footage provided by some motorists who were travelling on the Southern Motorway on the day Mr Chance went missing.

Detective Senior Sergeant Megan Goldie says Police are also continuing to focus on the Karaka area, where Mr Chance's cell phone data indicates his phone may have been at around 11pm-12am on Sunday the 24th February.

Anyone with information is urged to contact 0800 FIND DC or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.



