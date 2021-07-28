Missing Alexandra teen last seen leaving school bus

Police are trying to locate a teenage girl who is missing from her Alexandra home.

Missing teen Caitlin. Source: Supplied

According to police, Caitlin was last seen getting off a school bus around 8am yesterday morning, Tuesday July 27.

"The 17-year-old has been reported missing from her home in Alexandra," police say.

"Police have been making inquiries to locate Caitlin and are seeking any information from the public which may assist in finding her.

"Police and Caitlin's family hold concerns for her welfare."

She is believed to be wearing a black jacket, black jeans, black boots and a dark green jersey.