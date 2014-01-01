Missing 80-year-old man with medical condition found in Auckland

Source:
The 80-year-old gentleman reported to be missing from a Bayfield Road Ponsonby address at about 2.30pm yesterday has been found.
Mr John Crowder had recently arrived in Auckland and is not familiar with the city.
He also has a medical condition which was of concern.
Mr Crowder is described as Pakeha, 180 cms in height, slim build and almost bald.
He was wearing reddish/pink long trousers, a navy jacket and chequered shirt.
Mr Crowder will be on foot and is not believed to know anyone in the city outside those persons he is currently residing with.
