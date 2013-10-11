Missing 74-year-old man located on Stewart Island 'alive and well'

Source:
Police have tonight located a 74-year-old man who was reported missing yesterday morning after failing to return form a hunting trip on Stewart Island.
The was found alive and well by Stewart Island LandSAR staff about 6pm on Sunday on the coast of the Port Adventure area..
He is being medically assessed but is alive and well.
The 74-year-old man had gone missing after he left for a hunting trip around 6:00pm Friday night, but failed to return.
