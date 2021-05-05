TODAY |

Missing 4-year-old in Tolaga Bay found safe and well

Source:  1 NEWS

The 4-year-old boy missing in Tolaga Bay has been found this morning.

Axel with his family. Source: Supplied/UAWA Live

Axel was reported missing from his rural Mangatuna home yesterday afternoon around 3pm. A dog he was believed to be with returned home alone yesterday afternoon.

Axel was last seen wearing a blue shirt with palm trees on it ands gumboots with sharks on them. Source: Breakfast

Yesterday's search concluded around 11pm, but emergency responders and volunteers returned at 5.30am today to continue the effort.

"He was found at about 10.45am and has now been reunited with his family. Police would like to thank everyone who offered their assistance in searching for him," police told 1 NEWS.

Axel, 4, found safe and well after being reported as missing. Source: Supplied

Temperatures dropped below 4 degrees Celsius around 3am in Gisborne overnight.

Axel, 4, found safe and well. Source: Supplied

New Zealand
Gisborne
