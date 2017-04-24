Missing 13-year-old schoolgirl last seen a month ago returns home 'safe and well'

A 13-year-old girl who was last seen by her family at the end of March has returned home.

Tamia Apaapa. Source: New Zealand Police

Police had "serious concerns" for Tamia Apaapa who was reported missing by her family on March 27 and was last seen in school uniform.

Ms Apaapa returned to her Auckland home yesterday and is said to be safe and well according to police.

Police tried to confirm her whereabouts on Monday as she had reportedly been heard from intermittently, but hadn't been seen.

Due to her age and the length of time she hadn't been seen, police said they had "serious concerns for her safety and wellbeing".