 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Missing 11-year-old Ashburton girl found safe and well

Breaking
share

Source:

1 NEWS

An 11-year-old girl missing who went missing in Ashburton overnight has been found safe and well.

Missing Ashburton girl Mary Hamilton.

Missing Ashburton girl Mary Hamilton.

Source: NZ Police

Mary Hamilton was last seen at 5pm yesterday in the Oxford Street and Beach Road area of Ashburton, according to police. 

In a statement, police confirmed Mary was found safe and well and thanked the public for their help to find her. 

Police and Land SAR volunteers continued to search for Mary this morning in Oxford Street and and Beach Road and surrounding areas after failing to find her last night. 



Related

Christchurch and Canterbury

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:31
1
The couple were married in St Mark's Church in Englefield, England overnight.

Video: The moment newly married Pippa Middleton and husband kiss outside church in England after lavish ceremony

2
Missing Ashburton girl Mary Hamilton.

Missing 11-year-old Ashburton girl found safe and well

3

'There's always speculation' - Panthers coach plays down exit of Warriors target Te Maire Martin

00:30
4
Pippa was decked out in a white dress and veil as she married hedge fund manager James Matthews.

Video: The sweet moment Pippa Middleton arrives at church for her wedding and is helped out of car by her father

00:30
5
In what's been dubbed the celebrity wedding of the year Pippa married James Matthews in England.

Video: Royals and celebrities including William and Harry and Roger Federer arrive at Pippa Middleton's wedding

00:31
The couple were married in St Mark's Church in Englefield, England overnight.

Video: The moment newly married Pippa Middleton and husband kiss outside church in England after lavish ceremony

Prince William and Pippa's sister Kate were among the guests at St Mark's Church in Englefield overnight.

Back to Basics: How to eat seasonally and save money during winter

Our columnist Lydia Harvey has some tips for eating healthy food without bursting the budget.

00:30
David Havili capped off this magical play that will surely make the end-of-season highlight reels.

Watch: Crusaders score try of the season contender from inside their own half as they rip apart Chiefs

David Havili capped off this magical play that will surely make the end-of-season highlight reels.


02:00
Meth addiction is being blamed as a key reason older family members are becoming caregivers once again.

Watch: Grandmother caring for 11 grandkids due to P-addicted parents says 'it's an epidemic'

A charity group says meth is the key reason grandparents are stepping in to raise their grandchildren.

02:19
The Crown says there was insufficient evidence, but Jim Morton says a lack of funding is behind the decision.

Man who lost eye in hunting incident says charges against shooter dropped due to police budget restraints

Jim Morton told 1 NEWS today that the past year has been tough for him and his wife Jenny.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ