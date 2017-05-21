Missing 11-year-old Ashburton girl found safe and well

An 11-year-old girl missing who went missing in Ashburton overnight has been found safe and well.

Missing Ashburton girl Mary Hamilton. Source: NZ Police

Mary Hamilton was last seen at 5pm yesterday in the Oxford Street and Beach Road area of Ashburton, according to police.

In a statement, police confirmed Mary was found safe and well and thanked the public for their help to find her.

Police and Land SAR volunteers continued to search for Mary this morning in Oxford Street and and Beach Road and surrounding areas after failing to find her last night.



