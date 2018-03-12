 

'I miss you sooo much' - brother of driver killed in Nelson police chase crash mourns, as innocent woman who died named

The brother of a driver killed in yesterday's triple fatal crash near Nelson has taken to Facebook to mourn his loss.

Johnathan Taha Tairakena

"I'm sorry I didn't ring you," he wrote.

Johnathan Tairakena, 25, was driving the car that fled from police, and 33-year-old Phillip Jamie Stretch was also in the car.

Three people died in a police pursuit at Hope, including an innocent member of the public.
Source: 1 NEWS

They crashed while fleeing police on State Highway 6 at Hope on Sunday night, leaving both dead, as well as another innocent motorist, 53-year-old mother Carmen Marie Yanko.

His brother, Regan Taha, has paid an emotional tribute in a comment on Facebook.

"Why....brother why tho.....brother my baby brother.....I just I'm in so much shock,"

"Idk idk wtf wtf I miss you sooo much wtf," the comment read.

Superintendent Mike Johnson says this outcome is the last thing police would ever want.
Source: 1 NEWS

It's believed Johnathan Taha Tairakena leaves behind a wife and a baby.

"You was meant to meety kids brother you was."

- By Wilson Longhurst and 1 NEWS staff 

