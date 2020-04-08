'I miss people' - PM reveals what she's found the hardest about lockdown

Some Kiwis may be missing the beach, others may be craving some fast food, and even the odd New Zealander may be missing their job as we approach the halfway mark of the initial lockdown period.

But for Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, the answer after two weeks of isolation was much simpler and a little bit heartfelt.

Ms Ardern was asked by a reporter during this afternoon's Covid-19 response press conference what she was missing most so far, to which she replied, "people".

"This is nothing against any of the fine people in this room," Ms Ardern said to the journalists present.

"But I am used to having a lot of contact with the public.

"I miss people."