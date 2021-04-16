Miss Arielle: New Zealand’s first trans beauty queen

She’s beauty, she’s grace. She always speaks her mind. She loves Yu-Gi-Oh and once spent $400 on a Hello Kitty plushie.
Meet Miss Arielle Keil, New Zealand’s first transgender beauty pageant queen.
Follow Arielle as she enters the weird world of beauty pageants and prepares to compete in Miss New Zealand. Her mum hasn’t seen Arielle since she was kicked out of home three years ago, but Arielle plans to become so big in the pageant world that it’ll be impossible for her mum not to see her face everywhere.
Re: makes videos, articles and podcasts that cover the important issues that matter to young New Zealanders. You can see more stories on their website, www.renews.co.nz.